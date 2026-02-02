Environment Minister Says Community Involvement Critical for Protection of Wetlands

As Jamaica joins the global community to celebrate World Wetlands Day, today (February 2), Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, says community involvement is critical to the protection and restoration of the country’s wetlands.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Minister Samuda stressed that Government agencies alone cannot manage or restore wetlands at the scale required, particularly given Jamaica’s geography and population distribution.

“We are a very small country, and the reality is that most Jamaicans live close to wetlands,” the Minister said, noting that approximately 70 per cent of the population lives within five kilometres of the coastline, where the country’s largest mangrove systems are located.

He explained that activities carried out in communities, whether in coastal areas, valleys or hillsides, have a direct impact on wetland health, water quality and biodiversity.

“What you do on the hill affects the ocean, and what you do in the ocean affects the hills,” Mr. Samuda said, emphasising that consumption choices, waste management practices and land-use decisions all influence environmental health.

The Minister pointed to improper solid waste disposal, sewerage management issues, mangrove harvesting for firewood, and poorly planned development as some of the major ways in which human activity negatively affects wetlands and mangrove forests.

He warned that continued degradation of these ecosystems threatens fisheries, livelihoods and climate resilience, creating a cycle that ultimately affects the same communities that depend on wetlands for survival.

The Minister underscored the importance of building a national culture of environmental consciousness, noting that policy and legislation alone are not sufficient.

“The only way to change culture is to work with local communities,” he said, adding that environmental education must begin at the early-childhood level and continue through primary and secondary education.

He further highlighted the role of community-based organisations (CBOs), non-governmental organisations and service clubs in monitoring wetlands, supporting restoration activities and partnering with government agencies during clean-ups and replanting initiatives.

Turning to the technical and community engagement aspects of wetland management, Manager of the Ecosystems Management Branch at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Monique Curtis, said community participation is essential to accelerating wetland recovery and sustaining long-term protection.

Ms. Curtis explained that wetland restoration requires deliberate, technically guided interventions, supported by local knowledge and community stewardship.

She noted that Jamaica has been implementing ecosystem restoration projects since 2009, building technical experience through partnerships with the University of the West Indies, the Forestry Department, international agencies and community stakeholders.

“Restoration is not just about replanting,” Ms. Curtis said, explaining that activities may include solid waste removal, sand clearance, restoration of water flow and other preparatory work to allow for natural regeneration.

She added that community involvement is also critical, because wetland degradation directly affects livelihoods, particularly in the fishing and farming sectors, as well as the overall quality and aesthetic value of community spaces.

Ms. Curtis said NEPA continues to work with communities through public education, media engagement and on-the-ground activities, including mangrove clean-ups and rehabilitation exercises, particularly in areas such as the Black River Lower Morass, which is the focal site for World Wetlands Day 2026 activities.