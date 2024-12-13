Entries for Portmore Christmas House Decorating Contest Close December 16

The Portmore Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), is hosting a Christmas house decorating contest for residents of the Municipality.

The contest will see the winner of the ‘Best Decorated House’ receiving a cash prize of $50,000, and the runner up receiving $20,000.

The deadline for entries is Monday, December 16.

Mayor of Portmore, His Worship Leon Thomas, told JIS News that the contest is aimed at bringing back the traditional culture of celebrating the holidays with lights and brightly decorated homes and properties.

“We want to pay some attention to the ‘old-time’ Christmas where you have a lot of decoration, people giving to people and sharing with each other. We want to bring back that type of culture,” he said.

The Mayor noted that reception to the contest by residents has so far been positive, with several entries already submitted and more expected ahead of the deadline.

“We are expecting more, because coming closer down to the whole thing, people are going to start getting the fever and with what we are doing at the [Municipal] office, a lot of people have been seeing the decoration, it is beautiful. With that, we are expecting that people will want to gravitate and do the same at home,” he said.

Application forms for the house decorating contest can be accessed at the Portmore City Municipality Building at 1 Cookson Penn, Braeton Parkway or the Portmore office of the Social Development Commission (SDC), located at Shop #4 Kingston Bookshop Plaza, East Trade Way.

The winner of the contest will be announced on Friday, December 20, following in person judging.