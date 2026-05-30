Entries For 2026 JCDC Creative Writing Competition Open June 1

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) has announced the official opening of entries for the 2026 Creative Writing Competition and Exhibition, beginning June 1.

Workshops covering the categories of plays, poetry, short stories, novels, essays, and screenplays commence on May 30, offering participants both face-to-face and virtual options.

Speech and Literary Arts Development Specialist at the JCDC, Aisha Parker, told JIS News that writers of all backgrounds are being encouraged to participate.

“We are inviting writers, persons who have been writing, persons who have [always] wanted to write, students, teachers, anybody who wants to really explore this creative talent that they might have, to enter the competition,” she said.

Mrs. Parker highlighted that a key change for the 2026 competition will be the expansion of the screenplay category.

“Previously, it was limited. Persons could only enter one screenplay. But this year, we decided that we didn’t need to limit persons. If you’re a screenwriter and you have more than one body of work, we are willing to accept more than one in that area,” she advised.

Workshops will feature renowned trainers, including Trisan Brown for essays, Kwame Macpherson for short stories, Dr. Alexis Samuels for poetry, Dr. Lisa Tomlinson for novels, Basil Dawkins for plays, and Sherando Ferrell for screenwriting.

“We have a good lineup of trainers, and we just want to encourage persons to log in. It’s a very convenient way for them to participate, grow, learn more about what the JCDC is doing, and participate,” Mrs. Parker said.

Workshops will be hosted virtually via Zoom, with a select number also being facilitated face-to-face.

“So persons who desire that [face-to-face] interaction can come… and those who are unable to come in… can just log on to the Zoom [platform] and participate,” Mrs. Parker told JIS News.

The entry process is free of charge, with submissions accepted both online at jcdc.gov.jm and through JCDC parish offices.

Mrs. Parker informed that teachers, parents, and friends may also submit entries on behalf of others.

“A teacher might have students that they know love to write, love story writing, and so on… [they] can submit on their behalf, because the application process allows you to let us know that this is not your work,” she explained.

“Sometimes we might know writers among us at church, school or community groups. You can say, ‘would you mind if I submitted this on your behalf?’,” she added

Mrs. Parker further indicated that the competition is also open to Jamaicans living abroad.

“Because this is a writing competition and it doesn’t require them to [physically] be here… if you’re a member of the Diaspora, you can send in your pieces. This is a great way for you to participate in what we have here locally,” she informed.

Entries for the competition will close on June 30. For more information, interested persons are encouraged to visit jcdc.gov.jm or contact their local JCDC parish office.