Entrepreneurs Urged to Safeguard Innovations Through IP Protection

Jamaica’s entrepreneurs are being urged to protect their inventions and creative works by registering them with the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO).

Executive Director of JIPO, Lilyclaire Bellamy, made the call, while delivering the keynote address at the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) of Jamaica’s Young Entrepreneurs Success Series on Tuesday (June 30) at The Hub in New Kingston.

She said that intellectual property (IP) protection is an important aspect of every business owner’s life, especially those involved in manufacturing and content creation.

IP protection, through legal mechanisms like copyrights, trademarks, and patents, grants creators exclusive rights to control and profit from their work, preventing unauthorised use or imitation while fostering business innovation.

Ms. Bellamy said that securing IP rights enables the owner to create wealth for themselves and the country.

She noted that people often disclose their creative ideas without safeguarding their IP rights, which could lead to lost ownership and income-earning opportunities.

“It’s important, because too often, entrepreneurs expose themselves unwittingly without recognising that they could just come to the intellectual property office and make the application to protect their intellectual property. As an agency of the Business Ministry, it is important that young businesspersons become aware of the agencies of government that are there, designed to assist them in growing and expanding,” she said.

She noted that businesspersons can protect their work, whether individually or as a group.

“Any producers or group of producers can come together to protect a geographical indication and also to share the right of copyright,” she said, noting that “copyright is automatic once you’ve created an original work.”

President, YEA, Cordell Williams, urged the young entrepreneurs in attendance to take IP protection seriously, especially as they collaborate with others.

She noted that “too many times, entrepreneurs, whether they are dealing with partnerships or collaborations, expose ourselves by sharing our ideas and going into depth of what they are creating and building”.

“So, just being exposed to the knowledge of how to ensure that you are protected while collaborating, is crucial,” she said.

Miss Williams informed that further sessions will be held to sensitise entrepreneurs about IP rights.

“We serve entrepreneurs in diversified areas, and [we want them to know that] they can protect their ideas and their concepts and anything that they are working on. It is important for us to know that there are ways to protect ourselves and we continue to collaborate with the different entities under the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce,” she said.