Entrepreneurs Encouraged To Utilise Services Offered By Government Agencies

Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is encouraging entrepreneurs to utilise the services offered by government agencies, when starting a business.

Addressing the New Testament Church of God Kingdom Builders Business Expo held in Old Harbour, St. Catherine on Saturday (July 11), Senator Hill said entrepreneurs can access valuable guidance through agencies within his Ministry, enabling them to save money, while properly establishing their enterprises.

He pointed to entities such as the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) and the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), which provide a range of business development services.

“Come to us. Let us give you a lot of free information that if the lawyer gives you when you go there first, you’re going to have to pay for. Now eventually, when you make your contract and finish setting up your business, you’re going to have to pay a lawyer. But the government uses taxpayers’ money to give you benefits that you must use,” he stated.

The Minister noted that the Government’s role is to create an enabling environment for businesses to succeed.

“Go to JAMPRO, go to Jamaica Business Development Corporation, and when it doesn’t work, call me…I’m on all…social media [platforms]. I answer them, because we are Jamaica’s business ministry, and we’re here to make sure business works for you,” he stated.

Senator Hill said entrepreneurs can register their businesses online through the COJ, access advisory services through the JBDC and obtain the standards and certifications needed to strengthen operations and prepare for growth.

Additionally, he encouraged entrepreneurs to protect their intellectual property by registering their brands and products through the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office.

The Minister also reminded business owners that they should begin planning for export markets, as soon as they establish their enterprises.

“Every time you set up a business, the next thing you must say is, where can I expect it… We can’t get rich selling to only 2.9 million people. We have to get rich by expanding our markets,” he stated.

The New Testament Church of God Kingdom Builders Business Expo 2026 was held under the theme ‘Empowering Enterprises, Igniting Innovation, Driving Impact’.