Entertainment and Attractions to Play Central Role in Country’s Recovery

Business interests and hospitality leaders across Jamaica are rallying around a bold message: entertainment and attractions will play a central role in jump-starting the country’s recovery from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Melissa.

The consensus is that fast action in the resort belt, coupled with a visible return to normalcy through vibrant entertainment, will help restore confidence, reopen tourism, and revive the economy.

Key voices are adamant that recovery must begin in areas less severely affected, including Port Antonio, Ocho Rios, Negril, Kingston, and parts of St James. These hubs are being urged to demonstrate a “happy Jamaica” that remains open for business, offering visitors a hopeful image, even as restoration work continues in harder-hit areas.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jason Russell, underscored the urgent need to reopen and reignite the entertainment engine.

His Pier One Restaurant, an iconic nightlife and entertainment hotspot, suffered substantial damage, and staff numbers are uncertain. Yet, Mr. Russell stressed his readiness to restart. “There is nothing that can do that as well as entertainment. We want the images going out to the outside world to be one of a happy Jamaica which, despite what has happened, is still open for business,” he told JIS News in an interview.

Owner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited, the country’s largest tourism entertainment company, supplying entertainment to about 21 hotels, Ho-Chi-Min Castillo Rollfort, echoed Mr. Russell’s call.

Mr. Castillo Rollfort highlighted his organisation’s readiness to lead the sector’s revival, while also noting the ongoing need to re-hire and support hundreds of employees and their families. “Our goal is to make life easier for the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) workers in their quest to bring electricity back in these tourist-friendly areas, so our economy can recover,” he said, stressing the intertwined nature of utility restoration and business activity.

The broader industry is rallying behind a constructive, job-centric approach. Stakeholders include attraction owners, transport operators, musicians, instrument players, suppliers, and sound engineers, many of whom have already been sweeping streets to clear debris and expedite power restoration.

In Montego Bay and surrounding communities, the informal recovery work remains a top priority, but it is paired with a clear plan to return to profitable operations as soon as is feasible.

Recently, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, addressed Parliament amid concerns of economic contraction, urging Jamaicans to return to work as quickly as possible.

He emphasised that reviving production, reopening tourism, and restarting commerce are essential to restore incomes and rebuild confidence. While donations provide relief, the Prime Minister said that sustaining the economy hinges on commerce.

Reopening hospitality and entertainment industries is critical to pulling Jamaica from the current downturn.

Sound engineer, Johnny Martin, of Runaway Bay, St. Ann; entertainment supplier, Marvin Hamilton, of Ocho Rios, St. Ann; and scuba-diving operator, Garfield Dussard, of Tower Isle, St. Mary, offered supportive perspectives, highlighting the importance of safe, reliable entertainment options and the role of diversifying experiences for visitors.

Meanwhile, Mr. Russell acknowledged the challenges of reconnecting with all staff, noting that roughly 160 employees depend on Pier 1 for livelihoods.

He stressed that once staff support and housing concerns are addressed, operations will resume, and the famous Pier 1 experience will return, bringing life back to Montego Bay’s streets.

Industry momentum is further energised by a clear signal from major international cruise lines. They have indicated that their ships will be returning to Jamaica once the island has demonstrated that it is safe to do so and that activities are available for guests to enjoy.

The return of cruise traffic is widely seen as a keystone for Jamaica’s post-Melissa recovery, potentially delivering a steady influx of visitors and revenue to resort towns, attractions, and local businesses.

Recent positive indicators include visits by two prominent cruise brands to deliver relief supplies – Carnival and Royal Caribbean ships have visited Jamaica to drop off essential relief items.

These gestures underscore that the channels are clear to facilitate cruise arrivals and demonstrate operational readiness to accommodate visitors once safety conditions and amenities are in place. The development is viewed by industry stakeholders as a strong signal that Jamaica’s tourism infrastructure remains robust and capable of supporting visitors with high-quality experiences.

The country’s foremost attractions remain open and welcoming. Dunn’s River Falls – the region’s premier natural wonder – continues to operate, along with a broad roster of other attractions that have historically defined Jamaica’s appeal.

Entertainment is a constant in many of these places, with live music, performances, and cultural displays forming an integral part of guest experiences.

Stakeholders stress that entertainment and hospitality are the pulse of Jamaica’s tourism product, capable of delivering memorable moments that encourage repeat visits and positive word-of-mouth.

As Jamaica plots its course to recovery, the message from business and tourism leaders is clear: entertainment and hospitality must be front and centre. With momentum building in less-affected areas and a commitment from industry players to reopen quickly, Jamaica hopes to show the world a resilient, vibrant, and welcoming destination, ready for SumFest, Dream Weekend, and a thriving post-Melissa era.