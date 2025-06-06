Ensure Solar Systems Can Withstand Storms

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, is imploring solar power stakeholders to prioritise resilience in their preparations for the 2025 hurricane season.

“I urge all our solar partners and customers to go beyond installation, prioritise resilience. Ensure that your solar systems are built to withstand storms with secure battery storage, durable mounting and contingency plans. Clean energy must not only power our progress but protect our people in times of crisis,” he said.

The Minister’s remarks were read by Technical Support Officer in the Ministry, Donaree Muirhead, at the FosRich and Partners Solar Energy Expo on June 5 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

Minister Vaz said that solar is no longer just an alternative energy source. Rather, he said, it is a strategic asset that delivers energy independence, lower electricity bills, increased competitiveness for Jamaican industries, and a more sustainable relationship with the environment.

Minister Vaz said that the Government is actively supporting the deployment of distributed renewable energy systems such as rooftop solar, community-based systems, and microgrids.

These are especially suited for industrial parks, schools, hospitals, and small manufacturing sites, where reliability, resilience, and cost-effectiveness are critical, he pointed out.

Notably, Minister Vaz said Jamaica rose eight places on the Climatescope Index by Bloomberg NEF in 2024, moving from 47th to 39th among 105 countries, based on attractiveness for clean-energy investment.

“Our advancement reflects Jamaica’s strong legislative framework, robust regulations, and well-defined targets and incentives,” he said.

“As we move forward, the Ministry remains fully committed to a just and inclusive energy transition. Every Jamaican, regardless of income or location must benefit from this progress,” he said.