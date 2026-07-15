‘Enjoy Your Jamaica’ at UDC Attractions This Summer

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is inviting Jamaicans to rediscover and enjoy the island’s many attractions through its ‘Enjoy Your Jamaica’ summer campaign, which offers discounted admission rates, a customer loyalty programme and a range of special entertainment events.

Marketing Manager, Latoya Chambers, told JIS News that the campaign expands on the programme introduced last year.

She informed that the initiative comprises three key promotions: Squad Goals, Dunn’s River Falls and Park Passport, and Bonfire Saturdays.

In explaining the Squad Goals promotion, Miss Chambers said the offer allows groups to enjoy additional savings when visiting Dunn’s River Falls and Park.

“Patrons can go to the world-famous Dunn’s River Falls and Park and, when they purchase five tickets they receive one additional ticket free,” she informed.

Miss Chambers indicated that the offer is available exclusively to Jamaican adults and will run from July 1 to September 6.

She advised that admission is $1,000, with patrons required to present a valid government-issued identification card.

The UDC executive further explained that the Dunn’s River Falls and Park Passport is a loyalty programme designed to reward repeat visitors to the attraction.

She noted that the initiative, which commenced on July 1, will run through to the end of the 2027 summer season.

“Patrons can go to Dunn’s River Falls and Park and receive a passport on entry when they purchase their tickets and scan a QR code to register. Once they register… they have a whole year to collect their passports, and once they go five times, the sixth entry is free,” Miss Chambers said.

The third promotion, Bonfire Saturdays, will be held at Ocho Rios Bay Beach on August 15 and 29, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The events will feature music, bonfires, games and giveaways, with food and beverages available for purchase.

While the August 15 staging will embrace an ‘Island Vibes’ theme, patrons attending the August 29 event can look forward to a nostalgic ‘Back to the 90s’ experience. Admission is $1,000, with details on ticket outlet locations to be announced.

Miss Chambers further indicated that the campaign is designed to boost patronage of the Corporation’s attractions while reminding Jamaicans that these recreational spaces are theirs to enjoy.

“We find that quite a few Jamaicans believe that the attractions are… not for them to enjoy. We just want to remind them that the UDC has quite a few beaches, attractions, and parks that they can go,” she said.

“We’re not only thinking about international tourism but also domestic tourism. We want them to know that Jamaica is here for them to enjoy. So they shouldn’t think about tourism as only for tourists… they can be local tourists as well,” Miss Chambers added.

Dunn’s River Falls and Park is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while Ocho Rios Bay Beach welcomes patrons until 5:00 p.m. during the summer season.