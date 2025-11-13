Enhanced Vector Control Programme Implemented

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is implementing an enhanced vector control programme across all parishes following the passage of Hurricane Melissa two weeks ago.

The aim is to control the mosquito population, particularly the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is the vector for dengue.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Christopher Tufton, in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 11), said that prior to the hurricane, the country saw a reduction in the reported cases of dengue, below the normal thresholds.

He noted, however, that within two to three weeks post the hurricane, the country will see an increase in the population of the various types of mosquitoes that are endemic to the country, including the Aedes aegypti.

“To deal with this… some 700 temporary vector control workers, in addition to our permanent workers, are being engaged. That process has commenced and what we will see is a stepped-up level of activity in terms of fogging,” Dr. Tufton said.

Already, the western region has begun its programme of fogging using support from private companies as well as the rental of vehicles.

“The Ministry will continue its programme of vector control by the oiling of stagnant water in over 150 communities this week, with over 500 communities expected to be treated over the next two weeks,” Dr. Tufton said.

“Ultra-low volume (ULV) machines and other fogging equipment have been increased through support from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and over 10,000 natular tablets and other vector control paraphernalia are being distributed to the regions,” he added.

An additional 80 thermal foggers and 40,000 drum covers will be procured over the next two weeks.