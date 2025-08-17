Englewood Marks Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary of Independence

The historic Community Baptist Church of Englewood, New Jersey radiated with black, green, and gold on August 10, as Mayor Michael Wildes officially proclaimed the day ‘Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary of Independence Thanksgiving Day.’

The proclamation, delivered in the presence of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, noted the “tremendous contributions, service, and friendship of the Jamaican community,” which has become an integral part of New Jersey’s cultural fabric.

Also in attendance were Jamaica’s UN Ambassador, His Excellency Brian Wallace; Consul General to New York, Alsion Wilson; members of the Diplomatic Corps; and government officials.

Ambassador Anderson in a powerful message, highlighted Jamaica’s resilience, achievement, and global impact, blending stories of Olympic triumph, political maturity, and the enduring vision of Marcus Garvey.

“Jamaicans have this unique quality, they don’t know their place, and they believe their place is wherever they decide it should be,” he said, sparking laughter and applause. “That’s why we break glass ceilings, tear down walls, and build bridges,” he noted.

Recalling Jamaica’s extraordinary performance at the 2008 Olympics, Anderson spoke of the women’s sprint team’s unprecedented finish, securing one gold and two silvers in the same race, leaving the bronze for “the rest of the 7 billion people in the world to compete for.”

He also reflected on Jamaica’s remarkable political journey, achieving independence just 18 years after its first election, and urged the diaspora to embrace “dual belonging.”

“We can be here and there,” he said. “As you settle and build your communities here, also look homeward for opportunities. The future’s technological and economic revolutions will happen, and we want our people to be part of that investment,” he noted.

Consul General Wilson, who was recently appointed to the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander, for her work with the diaspora, echoed the Ambassador sentiments.

“At times, our boldness is misunderstood but indeed, we are a proud nation. Our food, our athletes, and the warmth of our people have touched every corner of the globe,” she noted.

She challenged the diaspora to carry forward the legacy of their ancestors: “Continue on the path they forged and keep the Jamaican flag flying high. When we are united by purpose and driven by a shared vision, Jamaicans can achieve great things,” she said.