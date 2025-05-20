Emphasis on Workforce Resilience During Workers’ Week

Workers’ Week 2025 is being celebrated May 18 to 23, under the theme ‘Transforming Jamaica’s Workforce for Greater Resilience and Sustainable Development’.

This annual celebration recognises the dedication, resilience, and contributions of Jamaican workers, while reflecting on the nation’s labour history.

Addressing a JIS Think Tank, on Friday, May 16, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange, disclosed that the Week’s events are organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) and other government ministries, agencies, and private-sector partners.

On Tuesday May 20, in celebration of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) 50th Anniversary and the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act (LRIDA), enacted in 1975, the MLSS will host a Labour Relations Awards Banquet at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

Twenty-one employer organisations that have been in existence for more than 100 years, including some over 200 years old, like the Jamaica Post (originally Post & Telegraph – 1671) will be recognised for their vital role in national development and industrial harmony.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Aggie Bernard Monument on the grounds of the Kingston Craft Market, downtown Kingston, on Wednesday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m. This event pays tribute to Agnes “Aggie” Bernard, a pioneering trade unionist and advocate for workers’ rights.

Frome Reflections will take place at the Workers Park in Westmoreland on Thursday, May 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The day is designed to bring essential services directly to rural communities, targeting jobseekers, seniors, persons with disabilities, students and community members.

Agencies such as the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); Ministry of Health and Wellness; HEART/NSTA Trust, and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will be on hand.

Workers’ Week 2025 culminates with Labour Day on Friday, May 23. Jamaicans are being encouraged to focus on the environment as they engage in Labour Day activities.

The Day concludes with a Gospel Extravaganza at Emancipation Park, featuring Sandra Brooks, Kukudoo, Rhoda Isabella, and Carey and Sharilyn Sayles.

This will begin at 7:00 p.m.