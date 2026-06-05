Emotional Journey Home for Jamaicans Serving Aboard USS Nimitz

The historic visit of the USS Nimitz to Kingston is more than a diplomatic milestone.

For the 19 Jamaican nationals serving aboard the aircraft carrier, it is an emotional journey home and a chance to reunite and spend time with family members.

Among them is Stephano Crowell, a maintenance officer in the Quality Assurance Department.

Born and raised in Mountain View, St. Andrew, Mr. Crowell migrated to the US several years ago and has been serving in the US army for 11 years.

He is looking forward to spending time with his father and other relatives.

“It’s almost a surreal moment, coming back,” he shared with JIS News.

“I’m still trying to take it in. It probably won’t hit me until I get off [the vessel],” he said.

Mr. Crowell said that as the carrier makes its first visit to the island it is fitting that Jamaicans are onboard “to represent”.

“This is good. I mean, I feel like it represents a great relationship between America and Jamaica and, you know, breaking down barriers, and building that bond and relationship between the two nations. I think it’s great,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Crowell expressed hope that the visit of the USS Nimitz to the island will be the first of many, which will further solidify the relationship between the countries.

When asked about his first stop once he leaves the USS Nimitz, he responded without hesitation “KFC”.

For other crew members, the visit is an opportunity to experience the island’s world-renowned beauty.

Helicopter operators Lieutenant Bennett Eagle and Lieutenant Cam Stokes described the unique thrill of operating from the ‘floating city’.

“One of the coolest experiences that anyone can have in their life is being a part of an aircraft carrier. There is very few of them in the world and just being a part of a select, elite group and being able to do what we do every day, it’s amazing,” Lieutenant Stokes said.

While the flight crews are accustomed to spectacular views from the cockpit, Jamaica’s lush terrain also managed to steal the show.

“I know [locals] are very familiar with the view, but I have only seen that maybe a few times in my life and [Jamaica] has an incredible view,” Lieutenant Stokes said.

“Just turning around and looking at the beautiful mountains and right up along the coast, I don’t want to leave Jamaica; honestly, it’s very beautiful,” he told JIS News, pointing to the mountains that are in clear view from the USS Nimitz.

With the ship anchored at the Kingston Freeport Terminal through June 5, the crew is also shifting its focus to well-deserved rest and island exploration.

Both Lieutenant Eagle and Lieutenant Stokes noted that they are heading straight to the north coast to experience Jamaica’s world-renowned beaches.

“We are excited to get off this ship and explore a little bit. I am going to Ocho Rios [in St. Ann], so let’s see,” Lieutenant Eagle added.

The arrival of the USS Nimitz on June 1 marks the final stop on the carrier’s Southern Seas 2026 Goodwill Tour.

The visit of the 51-year-old vessel, which stands at 1,092 feet long, 252 feet wide and as high as a 23-storey building, is an extension of the partnership between the United States and Jamaica.

During its five-day stay, members of the vessel’s 4,000-strong crew will engage in community service activities, including refurbishing schools, participating in sport with youth and hosting tours for select tertiary institutions.