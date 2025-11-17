Emergency Repairs to Be Undertaken at St. Elizabeth Infirmary

Emergency repairs, including roof replacement, are to be undertaken at the St. Elizabeth Infirmary following severe damage to the facility from Hurricane Melissa.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who toured the infirmary on Saturday (Nov. 15), said he has given directives to fast-track the work to restore normality for the residents and staff.

“The roof of the female ward was totally destroyed. We’re going to be putting back that roof, and we’re going to be using the emergency powers that exist to ensure that it is done,” he said.

He noted that with the loss of the roof, both male and female residents are occupying the single male ward, with 60 people, including 10 staff members, being housed in a space designed for about 30.

In addition to the roof replacement, Minister McKenzie said that the perimeter walls, which were compromised during the hurricane, will be rebuilt to keep out floodwaters during future storms, as well as prevent unauthorised access to the grounds.

He commended the staff for their efforts in moving residents to safety under extremely trying conditions, noting that the generator at the facility was critical in ensuring continuity of services during and in the aftermath of the hurricane.

In the meantime, Mr. McKenzie said that assessments are underway at the Trelawny Infirmary and other affected institutions islandwide.

He said he expects to have a complete breakdown of restoration costs for all affected infirmaries within two weeks.

“So, we are going to be responding as a Government. It is going to take some time to deal with all the issues, but we have identified what we deem to be the priority areas and we are going to be responding immediately,” he said.

For her part, Matron at the St. Elizabeth Infirmary, Bianca Mitchell Smith, expressed gratitude to the Minister, the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, donors and staff for their support during and after the hurricane.

She described the experience as traumatising for both workers and residents, recalling how the team waded through muddy floodwaters to move, clean, and comfort the indigent residents in their care during the storm.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has donated, has supported us, has given a lending hand…I do appreciate it all,” Mrs. Mitchell Smith said.

Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon, commended the matron and her team for safeguarding the infirmary’s vulnerable population.

He assured Minister McKenzie that the directives for repairs would be followed through as quickly as possible, noting that some work had already begun.