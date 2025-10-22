Emergency Measures in Place as St. James Prepares for Tropical Storm Melissa

The St. James Municipal Corporation has activated its emergency response protocols to safeguard residents as the parish prepares for the potential impact of adverse weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Melissa.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, told JIS News that routine preparedness measures have been completed and all key agencies, including the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), have been briefed and placed on high alert.

He noted that emergency shelters across the parish are prepared to accommodate individuals in need.

“In June, we did our shelter inspection, and they remain intact and ready. We also did the shelter manager’s training, so they are up to speed with what needs to be done,” Mayor Vernon said.

Shelter services will be made available to homeless individuals at the Jarrett Park Centre, while tourists will be accommodated at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Councillor Vernon also advised that arrangements have been made with food suppliers to ensure adequate provisions are available, should the need arise.

He further informed that the parish’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is fully activated and remains on standby to respond should weather conditions deteriorate, with the safety and security of residents as the foremost priority.

Meanwhile, the Mayor, who also chairs the St. James Municipal Corporation, told JIS News that the north and south gullies, along with other critical drains in Montego Bay, were cleared last week to mitigate the impact of severe rainfall.

He urges residents to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures as weather conditions continue to evolve.

“Where we have warning signs, for example flood gauges, be mindful of them… take heed. If our flood gauges are up to about two feet, stay clear of the area,” Councillor Vernon emphasised.

“[Additionally, if] you know that you need to go to a shelter, especially if you’re in a flood-prone area, or if you have a structure that is not sturdy, please relocate to the shelter and do not try to risk it,” he further stated.