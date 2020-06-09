Emergency Call Centre Of CAD Gets Hundreds Of Calls Per Week

The Emergency Call Centre, established by the Court Administration Division (CAD), has recorded an average of 400 calls per week.

Established in March, the Call Centre aims to facilitate ease of access for Jamaicans to critical court information.

Acting Director of Client Services, Communication and Information at the CAD, Kadiesh Fletcher, said the Call Centre also contributed to the smooth, phased reopening of the courts.

“ [Last week Monday] was a relatively smooth day for us, as there were no major incidents to report. We are happy that we saw the cooperation of members of the public, and we are also happy that our staff was able to process persons, for the most part, quickly.

Persons, it seemed, benefited from the emergency call centre. Quite a few persons would have gotten their court date, and as such, they wouldn’t have needed to turn up to find out when their next court date is,” Ms. Fletcher said.

In an interview with JIS News, she noted that persons called to have issues addressed, ranging from court dates to persons wanting updates on their matters before the courts.

“Persons wanted to find out if those matters are emergency matters, persons were trying to get their court date and we had quite a few persons trying to get their spirit licences and to find out the process for getting the spirit licences,” Ms. Fletcher said.

“Most of the issues were resolved through the Call Centre, because… what we did at the granular level was to ensure that each parish court forwarded the court dates during the period of suspension to new court dates. So, we got that information in quickly,” she added.

The establishment of the CAD Emergency Call Centre formed part of safety measures to reduce the number of persons coming to court, in light of COVID-19.