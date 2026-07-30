Embassy In Dominican Republic to Be Closed Temporarily

Jamaica’s embassy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will be temporarily closed, effective August 1.

The announcement was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, who emphasised that the closure is not a reflection of diplomatic, political or trade relations with that nation.

Speaking at a Post Cabinet press conference at Jamaica House on July 30, she explained that the temporary closure is due to the embassy no longer having access to visa fees, from which it was historically financed.

“We entered into reciprocal visa free waiver arrangements and with the inability to collect visa fees there is no longer a budget that is pre-programmed to support the embassy,” Senator Johnson Smith outlined.

She said the temporary closure will allow the Ministry to revisit matters of financing, the embassy’s location and broader administrative arrangements.

“We are engaged with the Government of the Dominican Republic on that. This was a matter of pure administrative prudency, and we will, of course, continue to support Jamaican’s consular needs through our honorary consul in Puerto Plata,” the Minister informed.

Meanwhile, in providing a further update on consular matters, Senator Johnson Smith noted that she recently welcomed Her Excellency Everlyne Mwenda Karisa, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to Jamaica, following the establishment of Kenya’s High Commission in Kingston.

“We welcome the Republic of Kenya. This is a clear symbol of our deepening ties. This milestone marks a new era in the long-standing friendship between Jamaica and Kenya, and we anticipate further announcements in this regard as we strengthen our bilateral and people-to-people relations,” the Minister affirmed.

She noted that the Ministry also welcomed a new addition to its diplomatic corps.

His Excellency Kofi Attor, non-resident High Commissioner for the Republic of Ghana to Jamaica, presented his Copy Letters of Credence to the Minister at the Ministry’s headquarters in downtown Kingston on July 29, and later to the Governor-General, allowing for his formal accreditation.

Mr. Attor’s accreditation comes ahead of next week’s official visit by President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.