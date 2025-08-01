Emancipation Vigil a Powerful Reminder of Ancestors’ Struggles and Triumphs

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, says the Emancipation Vigil in St. James stands as a powerful reminder of the struggles and triumphs of Jamaica’s ancestors, and the enduring significance of freedom.

Addressing the large crowd gathered in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, for this year’s staging on Thursday (July 31), Councillorr Vernon said the vigil remains an important tool to keep history alive, especially for younger generations.

“[Some] 187 years ago, persons were huddled together… we call them the enslaved; they were waiting for a message, a message to say that they [would] be freed. We continue to carry through with this ritual [of a vigil] as a remembrance of that night, the eve of emancipation. That is why we do it each year, to educate our people… our young people in particular. These [are] things that we need to always remember,” he emphasised.

The Mayor also expressed gratitude for the community’s participation, noting the event’s significance and highlighting residents’ growing interest.

“When we [often] talk about the vigil, persons don’t usually come out because they don’t understand it. So I’m happy that you [attended]. I believe this [was] the largest turnout for a vigil that I’ve seen in about five years or more,” Councillor Vernon pointed out.

The vigil formed part of the parish’s Emancipation and Independence celebrations and was jointly hosted by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the St. James Municipal Corporation.

This year’s staging featured gospel performances which Mayor Vernon noted was a deliberate return to the event’s spiritual roots, “because religion played an important role in the emancipation process.”

Referencing National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, whose statue stands in the square named in his honour, Councillor Vernon reminded the audience of the pivotal role faith played in Jamaica’s freedom movement.

“Samuel Sharpe was a Baptist deacon, a leader, and they used Christianity in the fight for freedom,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mayor Vernon commended Montego Bay’s resilience and the encouraging progress in its fight against crime, adding that “murders [in particular] are down… [so] we are doing very well”, while encouraging citizens to show appreciation to the security forces.