Emancipation Day to be Observed on Saturday, August 1, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security wishes to advise the public that, pursuant to Section 2 of the Holidays (Public General) Act and Paragraph 5(a) of the Schedule thereto, Emancipation Day 2026, which falls on Saturday, August 1, 2026, will be observed on that date.

Accordingly, Saturday, August 1, 2026, shall be observed as Emancipation Day in Jamaica.

The Ministry also reminds the public that Independence Day will be observed on Thursday, August 6, 2026, and Friday, August 7, 2026, will be a normal working day.

The Ministry encourages all Jamaicans to commemorate Emancipation Day by reflecting on the enduring significance of freedom and honouring the resilience, achievements and contributions of those who fought for emancipation and helped shape the nation’s history.