Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service Set for July 27

The National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service for Jamaica 63 is set to be held on Sunday, July 27, under the theme ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green, and Gold’.

The service, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, will be hosted by Pastor of Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre, 104 Waltham Park Road, Kingston, Dr. Herro Blair. It is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, will deliver remarks during the service, which is also expected to be attended by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and other government officials.

Guest speaker will be Youth Director for the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Dane Fletcher.

Production Manager and Coordinator at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that a sub-theme – ‘Rooted and Grounded: Bold in Faith, Proud Heritage’ – has been incorporated into the church service by the Committee for the Promotion of National Religious Services (CPNRS), “that will undergird the national theme”.

She also shared that local and regional gospel music minister, Carey Sayles, will be among the participants at the service.

“We are looking forward to the delivery from him. Also, we will be having, from the host church, the Voices of Deliverance Choir. They usually are very lively, very powerful in their music presentation and delivery, so we expect a powerful time of ministry from them,” Ms. McCurdy further stated.

She told JIS News that, “we anticipate an excellent service, not only because of where we are hosting it this year but also surrounding the theme of being proud and being bold in our Jamaican colours”.

“As people gather together to worship, we expect God to show up as well. So we invite everyone to come,” Ms. McCurdy said.

The National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service will be broadcast live on LOVE TV and streamed across the official social media platforms of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).