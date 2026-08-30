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Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee Scholarship Programme (Photos Only)

August 30, 2026
Education
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Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee Scholarship Programme (Photos Only)
Photo: DAVE REID
Saddia Wint (right) congratulates her son Meleke Brown, a scholarship recipient at the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee 2026 Scholarship Programme award ceremony held on August 29, at the Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. 
Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee Scholarship Programme (Photos Only)
Photo: DAVE REID
Councillor for the Spanish Town Division, Christopher Shackleford (right) shares in conversation with Saddia Wint (left) and Meleke Brown at the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee 2026 Scholarship Programme award ceremony held on August 29, at the Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.
Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee Scholarship Programme (Photos Only)
Photo: DAVE REID
President of the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee, Kaydia Clair (left) shares in conversation with scholarship recipients Amora Tapper (second left) and Jaheim Burrell (second right) at the Committee's 2026 Scholarship Programme award ceremony held on August 29, at the Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Looking on is mother, Shanique Brown-Tapper.
Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee Scholarship Programme (Photos Only)
Photo: DAVE REID
Scholarship recipients, as well as sponsors of the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee 2026 Scholarship Programme, share in a photo opportunity during an award ceremony held on August 29, at the Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.
Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee Scholarship Programme (Photos Only)
Photo: DAVE REID
Councillor for the Spanish Town Division, Christopher Shackleford (right) presents a cheque to scholarship recipient Jaheim Burrell (centre), during the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee 2026 Scholarship Programme award ceremony held on August 29, at the Youth Innovation Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Looking on is President of the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee, Kaydia Clair.
Last Updated: August 30, 2026