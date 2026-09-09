Electrical Infrastructure at Prince Avenue Basic School Upgraded

Prince Avenue Basic School in St. Catherine is now benefiting from upgraded electrical infrastructure, creating a safer and more reliable environment for students and staff.

The project was spearheaded by the Ellerslie Tawes District Development Committee (ETDDC) and involved the complete rewiring of the early-childhood institution.

ETDDC President, Kaydia Clair, told JIS News that the work included the removal and replacement of the existing electrical wiring throughout the school, installation of new electrical circuits, outlets and switches, upgrading of lighting points and fixtures and improvements to the school’s electrical distribution and breaker system.

Ms. Clair said ceiling lights and industrial fans were also installed.

“Following completion of the electrical works, the installation was tested and inspected to ensure that the system was properly installed and functioning safely and in accordance with the required standards,” she said.

Ms. Clair shared that a Certificate of Compliance was obtained, after which an application was made to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) to facilitate the school’s electricity connection.

“The initiative represents a significant investment in the school’s infrastructure and our continued commitment to creating a safe, functional and conducive environment for teaching and learning,” she said.

Ms. Clair disclosed that the cost of materials for the complete electrical rewiring and infrastructure upgrade was approximately $400,000.

However, she said the true value of the project extended beyond the cost of materials, as the committee has within its membership registered electricians who generously donated their professional labour and expertise.

“We are grateful to all our sponsors, volunteers, community members and partners who contributed financially, professionally and through their time and service,” she said.

Principal, Jennifer Mattis, expressed gratitude to the committee for the investment in the school’s infrastructure.

“We just want to say a big, big thank you to you all. You made it possible for us to come in this morning in a lovely environment to work with our children,” she said.