Electoral Office Emphasises Voter Preparedness Ahead of September 3 Poll

As the September 3 General Election approaches, the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is urging all registered voters to familiarise themselves with the voting process to ensure a smooth and efficient experience at the more than 7,000 polling stations islandwide.

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, told JIS News that ,“upon arrival at the designated polling station, an assigned presiding officer will verify the elector’s identity and check for ink on their fingers to ensure they have not already voted”.

While eligible voters without a voter identification (ID) card may still cast their ballot, they will be required to complete a form and take an oath affirming their identity as a registered elector.

“Once verified, voters will receive a ballot and proceed to a private booth to mark their preferred candidate. The presiding officer will then provide instructions on how to fold the ballot to protect the secrecy of the vote. After depositing the ballot into the ballot box, voters will be asked to dip a finger in ink to indicate that they have voted,” Mr. Brown stated.

He emphasised that the voting process is designed to be transparent, secure, and accessible to all eligible voters, and encouraged Jamaicans to exercise their democratic right responsibly.

The Director reminded voters that, in addition to complying with all instructions from presiding officers, they should “refrain from campaigning or discussing their vote and avoid using mobile phones within the polling station”.

Voters are also encouraged to wear neutral clothing and avoid garments displaying slogans or images of candidates.

To maintain order and ensure smooth flow of the process, voters will be asked to leave the polling station promptly after casting their ballot.

“As soon as you complete the process of voting, we urge electors to leave the compound and return home or to work,” Mr. Brown said.

On September 3, more than 7,250 polling stations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., allowing registered voters across Jamaica to cast their ballots.