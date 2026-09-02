Elder Calls on More Parents to Send Children to Sunday School

Elder in the Lyssons Church of God in Christ, St. Thomas, Kenroy Moyston, is encouraging more parents to send their children to Sunday School.

He argued that the centuries-old programme continues to play an important role in helping to develop children into well-rounded individuals.

An ordained Minister, Elder Moyston told JIS News during a recent Children’s Treat at the church, that Sunday School provides a space where children can learn moral values, build confidence and understand their worth.

The Elder said that the church has an important responsibility to support families in raising children who are morally grounded and aware of their potential.

“As we all know, the family really is the bedrock of society and it is families that make up the church, and the church is that institution that helps the family to groom and to instil that moral fortitude within their children and also to let them know that greatness is within them,” he said.

Speaking on his own church family, he added that, “the Sunday school programme is one of the best programmes that we have because within our Sunday school programme we have on a regular basis over 50 students”.

According to Mr. Moyston, the programme caters to children from infancy through to adolescence, providing them with opportunities to learn and participate in the life of the church.

He noted that the church’s third Sunday is observed as Youth Sunday, giving children and young people an opportunity to take active roles in worship and other church activities.

These opportunities, he said, are critical to the development of children, as they allow them to acquire skills that can be translated in their school and home lives.

He further emphasised that Sunday School remains relevant in today’s society, particularly as children navigate an increasingly digital environment.

“[Sunday School] is where we instil the principles of morality and where we remind children that there is a Creator and He loves you more than you ever know,” Mr. Moyston said.

He also pointed to the importance of balancing children’s use of technology with opportunities for outdoor play and face-to-face interaction.

“Outside play helps children to settle disagreements. It causes them to be more creative because they have to think about the different types of games that they have to play and it builds socialisation,” he said.

The annual back-to-school treat, which has been held by the Lyssons Church of God in Christ for the past four years, catered to approximately 60 children from within the church and the surrounding community.

The event included outdoor activities and refreshments, aimed at giving the children an enjoyable experience before returning to school.

The church also used the opportunity to connect with children who do not attend the church, in a bid to encourage them to take advantage of the guidance, fellowship and development offered through the church and Sunday School.

Furthermore, as the new school year approaches, Mr. Moyston is encouraging the nation’s children to approach the new school year with confidence and an appreciation of their individual abilities.

“Going back to school, one thing that I want them (children) to remember is that God created them fearfully and wonderfully, and that greatness lies within them,” he said.