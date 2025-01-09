Eighth Staging of Blue Mountain Coffee Festival Launched

The Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival is set to return on March 1, 2025, at Hope Gardens.

The festival, which was officially launched on Thursday (January 9) on the lawns of Devon House in Kingston, promises an immersive celebration of Jamaica’s renowned coffee heritage and vibrant culture. January 9 is also recognised as Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day.

This year’s festival will showcase the finest Blue Mountain coffee alongside local artisans and culinary delights, fostering economic growth and cultural engagement in the coffee-producing regions of Jamaica.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, expressed his excitement about the festival’s new venue. “Today, I’m thrilled to announce the next chapter in our story. Our move to this iconic venue isn’t simply about expanding our space. It’s about elevating the entire experience to new heights,” he said.

He argued that the festival plays a role in revolutionising Caribbean tourism by connecting coffee heritage with innovation and entrepreneurship.

This year’s festival will feature a Coffee Festival Marketplace Day, showcasing authentic Jamaican music and artisans.

Attendees can look forward to barista competitions, mixology demonstrations, and workshops highlighting premium Jamaican coffee.

Local chefs will also present unique coffee-infused dishes that reflect Jamaica’s rich gastronomy.

Mr. Bartlett said that while 85 per cent of local farmers produce the premium product, only 15 per cent currently supply the tourism market.

“This isn’t just a gap. I think it is a golden opportunity,” he added.

The Minister noted that strategic partnerships with financial institutions aim to transform local coffee enterprises into thriving businesses.

At the same time, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, highlighted the importance of supporting local coffee farmers.

“No coffee farmer, no Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee… . We have to ensure that our coffee farmers are always getting a fair price for their coffee” he said.

Mr. Green reiterated that sustainable practices and fair pricing are essential for the future of Jamaica’s coffee industry.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, shared that Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for nearly 60 per cent of worldwide coffee production in 2022-2023, which was 178 million (60-kilogramme) bags.

The festival aims not only to celebrate but to create pathways for innovation and sustainability within the industry.

Visitors will have opportunities to tour Blue Mountain coffee farms and engage in discussions on sustainable farming practices.