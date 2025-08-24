Eight Students Gain Global Ict Exposure in China Through Huawei’s Seeds for the Future Programme

Huawei Technologies Jamaica has concluded the 2025 edition of its flagship Seeds for the Future Programme, which provided eight Jamaican students with advanced exposure to information and communications technology (ICT) and cultural exchange in the People’s Republic of China.

Each student participated in a training programme in China, featuring hands-on sessions in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and cloud computing, alongside immersive cultural activities.

Participants also benefitted from global networking opportunities, strengthening their capacity to innovate and collaborate.

The closing ceremony for this year’s cohort was held on Friday (August 22) at the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica in Kingston.

Technical Assistant in the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Donaree Muirhead, delivering remarks on behalf of Portfolio Minister Hon. Daryl Vaz, praised the programme as a transformative initiative, equipping Jamaican youth to lead in the global digital economy.

She described the initiative as “helping to build young talent in such a profound way that generations to come will feel its impact.”

Ms. Muirhead noted that since its inception in 2008, the Seeds for the Future Programme has empowered more than 18,000 students across 141 countries, equipping them with ICT skills, cross-cultural experiences, and entrepreneurial exposure

“This programme speaks to a truth we all know – our youth are the seeds of tomorrow. With the right soil of opportunity and the sunlight of mentorship and support, they can flourish into innovators, creators, and leaders who will drive Jamaica’s digital future forward,” Ms. Muirhead said.

Highlighting the Government’s continued commitment to digital empowerment, Ms. Muirhead underscored the role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in expanding access to technology and connectivity across Jamaica.

She explained that through the USF, 10 schools have received coding and robotics kits, along with artificial intelligence training—empowering both students and teachers to thrive in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields

In addition, more than 400 community Wi-Fi hotspots have been rolled out islandwide, regularly benefitting over 150,000 users each week.

Ms. Muirhead further stated that the Government, through the USF, will expand this reach in 2025 with the rollout of 63 additional community Wi-Fi hotspots, the introduction of public Wi-Fi in major tourism hubs and town centres, and the transformation of 14 Community Access Points into smart community centres equipped with digital tools and access to government services.

For her part, Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Jamaica, Wang Youli, congratulated the Jamaican participants, noting that the Seeds for the Future has been conducted locally for eight years.

“It has become an important platform, not only to learn about cutting-edge technology, but also to strengthen the connection between our peoples by bringing young minds together,” she said.

Principal Director, Research, Innovation and Partnership, University of the West Indies (UWI), Professor Marvin Reid, underscored the importance of partnerships in advancing innovation.

“Universities cannot achieve transformation alone; we need industry partners, government, and civil society with us. That is why we welcome Huawei’s continued investment in training future leaders,” he said.