Eight Jamaicans to Participate in Japan Exchange and Teaching Programme

Eight Jamaicans will form this year’s cohort of participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme.

They include seven assistant language teachers (ALTs) and the first sports exchange advisor (SEA), Olympian Christine Day.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, congratulated the participants, representing the 25th cohort, noting that they are joining a distinguished legacy.

The Minister, who was speaking at a send-off reception held at the Japanese Ambassador’s Residence in St. Andrew on Thursday (July 24), said that JET stands as a testament to the strength and longevity of the bilateral ties between the countries.

“For more than six decades, our Japan-Jamaica partnership has been grounded in robust cooperation across key sectors, including education, culture, health, security, defence, information and communications technology (ICT), climate change and capacity development. Much of this support is facilitated by Japan’s oversees development assistance, administered by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JIICA),” she noted.

She noted, further, that the strength of the partnership between the nations is also evidenced in the robust people-to-people engagements and programmes.

“This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to development and, particularly, through the empowerment of our people to realise their fullest potential. So, we are pleased to also welcome our Japanese partners who are members of the Overseas Cooperation Volunteers Programme,” she said.

Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi, congratulated the eight participants, noting that they have demonstrated incredible potential and skills.

He informed that one of the language teachers has been in Japan since April and an additional participant, who was recently selected, will depart the island in August.

He noted that since the beginning of the Jamaica JET Programme in 2000, approximately 460 participants have worked as ALTs in Japanese schools.

Many of them have returned to the island and have joined the JET Alumni Association of Jamaica, playing an important role in strengthening Japan-Jamaica relationship and partnership, he pointed out.

“They are the bridges between Japan and Jamaica,” he said.

Ambassador Atsumi said that this year’s reception is a special one because it is the send-off of the first SEA, and lauded Senator Johnson Smith for the instrumental role she played in the formation of the new component of the programme.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in a speech read by Senior Strategist, Floret Blackwood, said that JET continues to be an extraordinary opportunity for Jamaicans to experience another culture while contributing meaningfully to the enduring friendship between the countries.

She said the addition of the SEA component of the programme represents a forward movement that solidifies the long-standing partnership.

“We continue to demonstrate that sports can be a bridge between cultures that transcends performance and competition. Sports serve as a powerful vehicle for change, for positive outcomes and for building bridges both locally and globally,” she added.

Ms. Day said she is honoured to be the first SEA participant and is committed to setting a strong foundation for future advisors.

ALT participant, Amani Cooke, expressed gratitude to the Governments of Jamaica and Japan for their commitment to the programme, and all the stakeholders who have been integral to its success.

“We look forward to learning, not only from the Japanese people but also the other JETs from all over the globe, and when it’s time for us to return we will bring those lessons with us,” she said.

The JET Programme offers highly qualified university graduates the opportunity to work as assistant language teachers or coordinators for international relations in select local government offices in Japan.