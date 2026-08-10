EHR System Has Improved Efficiency at May Pen Hospital – Senior Medical Officer

Senior Medical Officer at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon, Dr. Curtis A. Pryce, is praising the recently installed electronic health records (EHR) system for improving efficiency in the treatment and monitoring of patients at the institution.

Dr. Pryce said the system has been working efficiently, allowing medical personnel to collect and monitor data that can inform treatment decisions.

“We are able to do a lot of monitoring, data collection that will guide our treatment plan, and that sort of stuff. So, it is working tremendously, pretty good,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the digitisation of patient records is expected to significantly improve efficiency in the delivery of healthcare.

The Minister was speaking during a tour of May Pen Hospital on August 5.

“We are now doing the analysis to ensure that we are using the data to make better and more efficient decisions,” he said, noting that the system should reduce the time patients spend being registered and treated.

Dr. Tufton explained that the EHR system eliminates the need for healthcare professionals to search for physical files, allowing doctors to access patients’ medical histories and medication information electronically.

This, he said, will enable patients to be diagnosed and treated more quickly, while increasing the number of persons who can be seen at health facilities. “Technology in and of itself don’t make any sense if it’s not used to improve efficiency,” the Minister emphasised, adding that the Ministry is assessing efficiency levels and will continue to make adjustments to improve the system.

Scores of public health institutions across Jamaica now have access to the electronic health records system, known as eCare, which is already contributing to increased efficiencies in patient care.

The implementation forms part of the US$148-million Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP), a flagship infrastructure initiative aimed at building resilience in the health sector.

It is jointly financed by the Government of Jamaica with US$87 million, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) with a US$50-million loan, and the European Union (EU) with US$11 million in grant funding.

Jamaica made the historic move towards electronic health records with the signing of the implementation contract in 2022.

The system is based on the philosophy of “one patient, one record”, facilitating the transition from paper-based records and enabling the secure uploading and sharing of patient information among authorised healthcare providers for more seamless and collaborative care. Its features include patient registration, appointment scheduling and assignment of patients during the triage process, which are expected to reduce service-delivery costs, increase productivity, lessen staff frustration and improve patient satisfaction.

It also provides healthcare professionals with seamless access to critical diagnostic imaging, including X-rays and CT scans, through computers and tablets at participating facilities. Under the contract, Jamaica is entitled to a 15-year support period, as well as additional functionality, including a patient-centric mobile application.

Dr. Tufton said the digital transformation is part of broader efforts to modernise May Pen Hospital, noting that the facility will also benefit from a new oxygen plant, improved security through the construction of a perimeter wall, and a park intended to enhance the welfare of staff and patients.