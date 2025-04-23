EduHub Develops Revolutionary Technology for Student Success in CSEC and CAPE Exams

Educational technology firm, EduHub Company Limited, has developed an innovative solution aimed at assisting students preparing for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) external tests.

The Study Smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tutor for the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), also known as the CXC AI Tutor, will be officially launched on the final day of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association’s (JTA) Annual Education Conference, on Thursday (April 24) at the Ocean Coral Spring in Trelawny.

Designed specifically for Caribbean learners, the AI Tutor leverages advanced algorithms and learning techniques to deliver personalised guidance, respond to queries, and evaluate student progress across a wide range of subjects and topics.

The platform addresses the diverse learning needs of Caribbean students by providing tailored support and resources.

Students can interact with the AI to receive customised study plans, detailed explanations of complex concepts, and practice questions that replicate the format and style of CSEC and CAPE examinations.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Tuesday (April 22), EduHub’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Davia Bryan-Campbell, said the CXC AI Tutor is poised to revolutionise the way students engage with their studies.

She said the decision to design the technology stems from the successful development and implementation of the Study Smart Primary Exit Profile (PEP) application in 2023.

“The CXC AI Tutor represents our commitment to harnessing technology to improve educational outcomes. With its ability to adapt to the individual learning pace of students, we believe this tool will significantly boost their confidence and competence in their studies,” Mrs. Bryan-Campbell added.

The newly developed technology has shown promising results, with early users reporting improved understanding of subjects and enhanced motivation.

The CXC AI Tutor, which was developed in collaboration with educators and technology experts, will ensure that content is relevant and effective within the Caribbean context.

With the potential to reshape the educational landscape, the CXC AI Tutor’s introduction marks a significant step forward in embracing technology in education, paving the way for enhanced learning experiences and academic success among Caribbean students.

EduHub Company Limited is the Thought Leader in AI education across the Caribbean.

The entity has developed a diverse array of ed-tech products, addressing real-world challenges within Jamaica’s education system and across the region.