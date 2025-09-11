Educator Encourages Students to Embrace Social Media as a Learning Tool

A St. Mary-based educator is encouraging the nation’s children to use social media for learning and not just entertainment, particularly as they take on a new school year in an increasingly digital age.

Grade-six teacher at Port Maria Primary School, Anna-Kay Harvey, highlights the global use of popular social media platforms such as TikTok, X, and Instagram, to deliver educational content through short-form videos that simplify classroom concepts.

“We [also] have YouTube… and… various [other] methods for students to use to actually learn the content. I’ve seen where, on TikTok, there are lessons that are short and spicy. I’ve seen where they flipped teaching division and multiplication in such a way that everybody can actually learn how to do this. It’s not just about even the kids; their parents can learn it as well,” Ms. Harvey, a teacher of six years, said.

She added, “The thing about social media, as well, is that the videos are very short, and young people get bored if there is anything that is too long. That is why I think it is so helpful.”

As the 2025/26 academic year begins, Ms. Harvey, whose passion for teaching dates back to childhood, expressed optimism for the months ahead, sharing that she is hopeful for “great things this year”.

“I am seeing where the students seem very shy, and I’ve seen that since they came to orientation. But I know it’s going to be okay… that personality that I might be seeing right now, won’t be [there] for long,” she said.

Ms. Harvey emphasised that technology will remain central to her teaching and learning strategies throughout the academic year.

“I realise that using technology enhances learning, and I want to ensure that I create a conducive environment for learning,” she stated.