Educational Institutions to Benefit from Heifer Redistribution Programme

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is to strengthen dairy systems at educational institutions, through the newly launched Heifer Redistribution Programme.

Through the programme, 400 pregnant heifers are being distributed to dairy farmers and institutions across Jamaica, to help rebuild the sector following Hurricane Melissa.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, speaking during the launch of the initiative recently at Serge Island Dairies in St. Thomas, said that educational institutions will also receive some of the animals.

“An important part of our drive is to strengthen the institutions. So, we’re working with our educational institutions to ensure that as they teach agriculture, they themselves have the efficient dairy systems,” Mr. Green said.

He listed Knockalva Polytechnic College, Northern Caribbean University and Sydney Pagon STEM Academy as some of the recipients of the heifers.

“We’re also targeting some of our high schools. We’re going to be helping them with the infrastructure and also helping them with some of these pregnant heifers, so they can build a system that will continue to serve the dairy sector,” the Minister said.

He explained that outside of introducing students to agriculture at an early stage, the development of dairy systems within schools will also help with the school nutrition programme.

“Because what the world has recognised is that fresh is better. So, they’re moving away from substitutes and are coming right back to milk, fresh milk,” Mr. Green outlined.

The Heifer Redistribution Programme is being facilitated through the Jamaica Dairy Development Board. The 400 pregnant heifers were purchased from Serge Island Dairies.