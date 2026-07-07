Education State Minister Urges Jamaicans to Seize Free iamtheCODE Tech Training

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, is encouraging Jamaicans to take advantage of free online technology training being offered by iamtheCODE Caribbean (IATCC) to boost their employability.

She noted that employers are seeking people who can code, manage digital projects, solve complex problems, communicate effectively and think creatively.

“So, it’s beyond the big and fancy degrees that we now turn up with. If you don’t have these additional skills, more often than not, you’ll be left behind,” she said.

Ms. Crawford was addressing the graduation ceremony for the first cohort of trainees under the IATCC training programme at S Hotel in New Kingston on Saturday (July 4).

Co-founded by Nadeen Matthews Blair and Mariame McIntosh Robinson, IATCC aims to equip underserved youth, ages 18 to 30, with marketable digital skills, facilitating pathways to employment.

The training is being executed through TEACH Caribbean, a Jamaican educational non-governmental organisation started by Jamaican Rhodes Scholars with seed capital provided by the Rhodes Trust in the United Kingdom (UK).

It offers a blended curriculum in coding, HyperText Markup Language (HTML), JavaScript, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), programming language Python, project management, design thinking along with communication skills.

“This is a good programme. Anything that has to do with education, skills training, developing, empowering our young people, I am very interested and want to be a part of that,” Ms. Crawford said.

“These are tools for the future workforce that enable innovation, entrepreneurship, problem solving and economic growth. Most importantly, they position Jamaica and Jamaicans to compete in a global digital economy,” she added.

The Education State Minister noted that the world is experiencing a period of unprecedented technological transformation, where artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analysis, automation and digital commerce are reshaping the industries and redefining how nations create wealth.

She said that countries that embrace technology and invest in digital talent are the ones that will thrive.

“Digital literacy is no longer optional. It is necessary. That is why we continue to expand access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education; increase opportunities for technical educational training and we are now realigning learning with the demands of the modern labour market,” she added.

Ms. Crawford commended the IATCC co-founders for bringing the programme to Jamaica.

“It’s not possible for Government alone to solve all the issues, the problems or to bring opportunities to its people. Government continues and will always continue to rely on partnership with the private sector,” she said.

“As a Ministry, as part of the Government, we salute all the partners who have come on board to be offering this programme and to be able to reach a cohort of students who we have not been able to reach,” she added.

Ms. Crawford noted that in her interaction with the graduates, one female entrepreneur welcomed the opportunity to learn new skills to improve her business.

“Sometimes we don’t fully understand the extent or the impact of our reach until you hear from those who it is directly benefiting, and especially in an area male-dominated. So, when you see females stepping up and wanting to be part of the programme, it’s a big deal,” she said.

Founded by Senegalese-born French social entrepreneur, Lady Mariéme Jamme, iamtheCODE is on a mission to build a generation of one million women and girl coders by 2030.

In October 2025, iamtheCODE signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Jamaica to become the 89th country to join an Africa-led movement to digitally upskill marginalised women and girls and underserved youth.

The programme is backed by the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, Mastercard Foundation and others.

iamtheCODE Caribbean will be taking on a second cohort of students shortly and interested persons can register at the entity’s website at https://www.iamthecode.org/.