Education State Minister Says Graduating from High School is a Defining Milestone

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Crawford, says graduating from high school is a defining milestone that propels students towards a lifetime of excellence.

Delivering the keynote address at the Hampton School Valedictory Service Class of 2026 in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on June 21, Ms. Crawford told the graduates that not only should they be proud but should also consider themselves a very important part of Jamaica’s ever-evolving educational landscape.

“As you take this important step on your life’s journey, please note that courage and courtesy are not luxuries; they are the foundations on which we build a life of learning, leadership, and service,” the State Minister said.

“Know who you are, pursue excellence with purpose, and let discipline and character be your compass as you navigate the opportunities ahead,” the State Minister continued.

Ms. Crawford emphasised that education is an all-important catalyst for social advancement, adding that the Hampton School with its rich tradition of excellence shows what can be achieved when communities invest in “our young women”.

“As Jamaica moves through converging challenges, our graduates must carry courage and courtesy into every classroom, workplace, and community. We must empower every student to reach higher levels, knowing that integrity and perseverance will sustain success beyond the classroom,” she added.

As Hampton marks 168 years of forging leaders, State Minister Crawford spoke of resilience, self-knowledge, and the essential role of education as a catalyst for social advancement and praised Hampton School’s enduring reputation for excellence and the collaborative effort of parents, teachers, and alumni in sustaining high standards across generations.

She urged graduates to stay the course and to take the values that have been instilled in them to higher education and the job market, emphasising that character and discipline are as crucial as academic achievement.

Reflecting on her own youth, Ms. Crawford described formative experiences that reinforced the connection between moral development, access to education, and public service.

She argued that education is inseparable from leadership and community service, a message she said resonates with Hampton’s mission to cultivate not only scholars but principled young women prepared to contribute to Jamaica’s future.

Ms. Crawford urged graduates, families, and educators to maintain environments that nurture excellence and courtesy.