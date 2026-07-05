Education State Minister Delivers Message on Resilience, Overcoming Adversity to Knox College Graduates

Education, Skills, Youth and Information State Minister, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, returned to her alma mater, Knox College on Friday (July 3), delivering an inspirational address focused on resilience and overcoming adversity to the graduating class of about 300 students.

In a deeply personal message, she reflected on her journey from Greyground in Manchester to serving in the Government of Jamaica, including the obstacles, financial hurdles, and setbacks faced growing up and during her time at the Spalding, Clarendon-based institution.

She imparted some foundational lessons to steer the graduates throughout their lives, noting that it was those same lessons that guided her from childhood to national office.

She challenged the students to define their own destinies rather than letting current circumstances dictate their future, noting that one’s start does not have to dictate how or where they will end up.

She urged them not to set any limits on who they will become or what they can achieve, and not to let anything derail their path.

“Know who you are and walk in confidence; if you know who you are and where you want to go and what you need to do to get there, very few people will be able to discourage you along the path,” she said.

She urged them to develop a spirit of excellence, always striving to be among the best, and to uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“If you try to cheat your way to success, it will be short-lived. To develop a spirit of excellence, you must always be among the best. Always continue to work hard at every step of your journey,” Ms. Crawford told the graduating class.

The Education State Minister told the students that they must be willing to make sacrifices to achieve their goals, noting that she would often have to accompany her mother to the market to sell items to earn money for school, rather than spend time with her friends.

Ms. Crawford urged them to respect the dignity of others and always remember that they should honour God in all that they do, no matter how successful they become.

The State Minister awarded scholarships valued at $50,000 each to two students – Shequan Mattis and Ashley Grant, towards their sixth form and tertiary expenses, respectively.

Ms. Crawford said she chose the two students for the personal award based on their level of need and because she shared their circumstances when she was a student at Knox.