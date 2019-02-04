Education State Minister Cites Significance of Public/Private Partnerships

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, has emphasised the importance of public/private partnerships to transform the education sector.

According to the State Minister, while the Government continues to institute measures to improve education, collaboration is needed to amplify those efforts.

“When it comes to health and education, no one group, no one person, no one entity can get the job done. We all have to pull together. The Government, private sector, NGOs, community and of course the church, have been doing yeoman service in the area of healthcare and education and continue along that path,” he noted.

The State Minister was speaking at the dedication of an eye clinic and training centre at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, in Maggotty, St. Elizabeth, on January 30.

Mr. Green hailed the opening of the eye clinic and training centre as a step in the right direction, noting that this signifies the power of partnership in the development of the nation.

He also lauded the Catholic Church for its contribution to Jamaica in the areas of education and healthcare.

“We know that eye care is one of those areas that is tremendously costly. A lot of our residents are unable to afford it oftentimes. So this project, which brings accessibility and removes the cost factor, is something to be applauded and I acknowledge the work of the Catholic Church in this vineyard as you continue to do what is the work of the Lord,” Mr. Green said.

The eye clinic and training centre were constructed with the assistance of the Diocese of Poland and Food for the Poor.

The eye clinic complements a health clinic that has been in operation at the Holy Spirit Church for eight years.

The training centre, which boasts three classrooms and an auditorium, will serve the Maggotty community in the areas of skills training and literacy development.