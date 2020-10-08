Education Ministry to Launch ‘One Laptop Or Tablet Per Child’ Initiative

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will shortly launch its ‘One Laptop or Tablet per Child’ initiative.

The programme, being launched in partnership with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), aims to equip students with the tools to access online education.

“We are seeing corporate Jamaica rally to the call already. These include the Musson Group which, on its own initiative, has put in place a programme to help their employees buy a laptop or tablet for their child,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, said.

She was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 6) at the Jamaica Conference Centre, in downtown Kingston.

Mrs. Williams said companies such as the Sandals Group, Manpower Maintenance Services, Premix, Digicel, New Fortress Energy are on board with the initiative.

“There are vendors who have come on board to offer payment plans for those parents who cannot afford the full upfront cost of the device. Jamaicans are committing themselves to ensure our children succeed,” she said.