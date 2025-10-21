Education Ministry Stages First Psycho-Emotional Learning Week October 26 to 31

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is strengthening counselling and mental health support to students, educators, and families with the launch of its first Psycho-emotional Learning Week from October 26 to 31.

Under the theme ‘Strengthening Minds, Building Resilience, Nurturing Communities’, the week will include a series of targeted activities designed to promote emotional wellness, build trauma-informed capacity among educators, and reinforce community partnerships.

The objective is to support the mental health and well-being of children and adults by providing them with the tools to cope with difficult life events, trauma and stress, help them to manage emotions, settle conflicts, build positive relationships and make responsible choices.

The initiative is being undertaken by guidance counsellors, Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) teachers, deans of discipline, and school nurses, with support from external partners and Ministries.

Two other events are planned for the 2025/2026 academic year from March 22 to 27, 2026, and May 17 to 22, 2026.

Speaking with JIS News, Assistant Chief Education Officer, Guidance and Counselling Unit, Kennecy Davidson, said that the psycho-emotional conflicts that students are experiencing, which include self-harming, are a stark reminder that there must be deliberate, robust initiatives geared towards helping young people resolve conflicts and to better cope with emotional demands.

“Psycho-emotional Learning Week is a critical step in nurturing the whole child within safe, supportive, and inclusive learning environments,” she said.

“We will be strengthening the capacity of our staff and parents to navigate their own emotional well-being and mental health challenges efficiently. The Ministry is cognisant of the need to provide support to all named stakeholder groups,” she said.

The week’s activities will commence with a national church service on Sunday, October 26, at the Rehoboth Apostolic Church in Portmore, St. Catherine. The service will be held in a hybrid format to ensure broad participation. Throughout the week, schools across the seven education regions will engage in capacity-building sessions, motivational talks, and school-based wellness activities.

A highlight of the programme will be a trauma-informed care session led by Professor Wendel Abel, scheduled for Wednesday, October 30.

This virtual session will equip principals and staff from infant to tertiary institutions with strategies to support trauma-affected students and manage psycho-emotional challenges in the classroom.

Motivational sessions will also be held for all staff, students, and parents.

Pastor Jermaine Johnson will lead a virtual staff session on Thursday, October 30. Student-focused meetings will address resilience, self-esteem, and positive relationships, while evening sessions for parents will focus on building resilience in the home and supporting children’s emotional needs.

These will be facilitated by community care partners, pastoral support teams, and the regional guidance and counselling units.

Seventeen focus schools have been identified across the regions to receive additional support, including peer-support circles, social-emotional learning workshops, reflection exercises, and art and drama therapy. These activities will be coordinated by school-based personnel and supported by external resource persons and community stakeholders.

The Ministry’s Guidance and Counselling Unit, Safety and Security Unit, and HFLE team will provide oversight and ensure proper documentation and reporting.

Monitoring tools such as attendance registers, feedback forms, and student reflection journals will be used to evaluate the impact of the initiative.

Mrs. Davidson said that the expected outcomes from the week include strengthened teacher capacity in trauma-informed practices; improved psycho-emotional resilience among students; increased motivation and engagement of parents, teachers and students; and enhanced school-community partnerships through faith-based and community involvement.