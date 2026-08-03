Education Ministry Seeks to Reduce Administrative Burden of Principals

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, says the Ministry is committed to implementing measures that will reduce the administrative burden on school leaders, allowing them to focus more on teaching and learning.

Addressing the Ministry’s annual Region Five Principals’ Conference at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny, on July 28, Senator Morgan said the Ministry continues to explore practical solutions to improve principals’ day-to-day responsibilities.

“I have proximity to school leadership; I know what the demands are, and whenever it is that you as school leaders can be relieved of a particular process or activity that you’d have to do, once you can be divested of it… our duty as a ministry… is seeking solutions and interventions to make your lives that much easier,” he outlined.

The Parliamentary Secretary also noted that several initiatives have already eased some of the pressures facing school administrators.

“I know how grateful you are as school leaders for the fact that more school personnel are now being paid by the ministry, like your cleaners at your school or some more of your cooks and so on.

All these things are advances relative to where we’re coming from,” Senator Morgan said, highlighting the positive impact of the Ministry’s MyHR+ system.

“Which is why many people welcome MyHR+. It has made a world of difference. It has relieved many headaches,” Senator Morgan said.

He acknowledged that principals continue to manage numerous reporting requirements and operational responsibilities but assured them that the Ministry remains focused on identifying ways to streamline their work.

“If it is that we’re able to relieve you of certain… aspects of your leadership and management of the school space, we know that it would free you up to do some other things that will be absorbing your time,” he pointed out.

Senator Morgan encouraged school leaders to continue working closely with the Ministry as it develops interventions aimed at strengthening leadership and improving the delivery of education across the island.