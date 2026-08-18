Education Ministry Preparing Contingency Plans for Schools Still Under Repair

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is preparing alternative arrangements, including rotating students on alternate days, for schools that may not be fully repaired by the start of the 2026/27 academic year in September.

This was disclosed by Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry, Senator Marlon Morgan, during a tour of several schools across St. Elizabeth on Monday (August 17) to assess reconstruction work being undertaken in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Senator Morgan said the Ministry is working to ensure that as many schools as possible are fully restored for the start of the new academic year, while noting that some institutions may still have outstanding repairs when classes resume.

He indicated that where repair works are not fully completed, the Ministry will have to implement practical measures to ensure that teaching and learning continue uninterrupted.

“We have to be responsible people… we have to be practical people and solutions-oriented people, in relation to managing and getting on… even while we have suffered displacement,” Senator Morgan emphasised.

According to Senator Morgan, the Ministry is mindful that ongoing construction while schools are in session can pose challenges, including noise and dust.

As such, he said contractors are being urged to complete the work as quickly as possible while maintaining the required quality standards.

During a visit to Glen Stuart Primary and Infant School, Senator Morgan commended the principal, teachers, infant department caregivers, parents, guardians and students for their steadfast commitment to the education process despite having to operate under challenging conditions since Hurricane Melissa.

“So, things would not have been perfect but it speaks to your own understanding as stakeholders and partners, because that’s what education ultimately is about. At the end of the day, we want the boys and girls here at Glen Stuart Primary and Infant School to go on to be their best selves in whatever field of endeavour they choose,” he said. Meanwhile, Senator Morgan, who was accompanied by Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth North Western, Andrew Morris, and education officials during the visit to Glen Stuart Primary, provided an update on repair works being undertaken at the institution at a cost of approximately $140 million.

Among the works that Senator Morgan said have been delayed or remain outstanding are the installation of zinc roofing for the canteen, window installations in several classrooms, and electrical works in the infant department.

He cited contractor-related challenges and adverse weather conditions among the contributing factors.

The back-to-school tour also included visits to Elderslie Primary and Infant School and Maggotty High School, where rehabilitation works are continuing.

At Maggotty High School, rehabilitation works are only about 30 per cent complete, and the institution is not expected to be fully ready for the start of the 2026/27 academic year.

Senator Morgan described the slow pace of progress as “far from ideal”, noting that roofing repairs and work on several classroom blocks remain outstanding.

He attributed the slow progress in part to persistent afternoon rainfall and ongoing shortages of critical building materials, including zinc sheeting and window components, noting that demand remains high across several hurricane-affected institutions.

Despite these challenges, Senator Morgan noted that the Ministry is holding the contractor accountable and pressing for measures to accelerate the project, stressing that “students must return to a proper, safe learning environment as soon as possible”.