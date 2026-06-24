Education Ministry Outlines Procedures for Parents Seeking School Transfers

Parents and guardians seeking transfers for children assigned through the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) process are being reminded that they are responsible for securing placement at another school.

The reminder comes as the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information reiterates that it will only assist in transfers involving adverse circumstances.

The Ministry said parents and guardians should obtain an acceptance letter from the school they are seeking to place the child and a release letter from the institution where the child was originally placed.

Both documents must include the child’s name and Student Registration Number (SRN), which can be found on the student’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Student Report.

After obtaining these letters, parents and guardians must write to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry requesting approval for the transfer.

This letter must include the child’s name and SRN and be submitted to the respective Regional Office along with the acceptance and release letters.

The Ministry, through its Regional Offices, will then process the request and issue approval letters to both the accepting and releasing schools within one week of receiving the required documents.

The Ministry says it remains committed to providing the necessary support and guidance to parents and guardians throughout the transfer process.

Persons seeking additional information are encouraged to reach out to the Ministry by emailing pepaction@moey.gov.jm.