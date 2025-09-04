Education Ministry Offers Cybersecurity Training and Certification Programme for Youth

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, in collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS), is offering a National Cybersecurity Youth Training and Certification Programme.

The programme is open to Jamaican nationals between the ages of 18 and 25 who reside locally and have a strong interest in information technology (IT) and/or cybersecurity.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry stated that this programme, which is scheduled to run from September 29, 2025 to March 31, 2026, aims to equip young Jamaicans with cutting-edge skills in cybersecurity and information technology.

To be delivered in a hybrid format (virtual and in-person), the training will be facilitated by the globally renowned SANS Institute, a leader in cybersecurity education and certification.

Participants will be immersed in two core courses – computers, technology and security training; and artificial intelligence (AI), security essentials for business leaders.

According to the bulletin, these courses are designed to offer technical cybersecurity training, hands-on simulations, and real-world security scenarios.

Upon successful completion, participants will also have the opportunity to pursue the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC), a prestigious, globally recognised industry credential, at no cost.

The programme includes a robust professional development component, featuring curriculum vitae (CV) development workshops; interview techniques; and personalised mentorship from cybersecurity experts at the OAS and SANS Institute.

Only 30 candidates will be selected for this competitive programme. Interested individuals are invited to register by completing the application form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Jamaica_CyberAcademy.

Applicants must also submit a CV and complete an aptitude assessment to determine suitability and interest in the programme.

The application deadline is September 14, 2025. For additional information persons may call 876-579-9704 or send an email to gina.gordon@mns.gov.jm.