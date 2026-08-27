Education Ministry Moves to Address Boys’ Underperformance in Schools

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is moving to implement targeted interventions aimed at addressing the continued underperformance of boys within the education system.

Portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, noted that education data continue to highlight a performance gap between boys and girls, underscoring the need for urgent intervention.

Speaking during the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) 62nd Annual Conference, held recently at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny, Dr. Morris Dixon advised that Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry, Senator Marlon Morgan, has been tasked with advancing an initiative aimed at identifying practical measures to improve educational outcomes for boys.

She noted that extensive research has already been undertaken on the issue and that efforts will now focus on identifying practical interventions that can make a tangible impact, while emphasising the need to act swiftly.

Senator Morris Dixon further indicated that educators will be engaged in the process as the Ministry seeks to better understand the factors contributing to the gender gap and identify effective solutions.

“We have to think it through. Is it that we need more residential spaces? Do we need to take the boys out of their communities? We have a lot of questions to answer on this one… but it is something that we have to do,” the Minister emphasised, adding that Jamaica cannot afford to have one gender progressing while the other is left behind.