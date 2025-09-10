Education Ministry Investing in Literacy and Numeracy Technology

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information will be investing in technology to improve literacy and numeracy among students, including those with special needs.

Assistant Chief Education Officer of the Media Services Unit in the Ministry, Dr. Nadine Simms, made the disclosure during a recent interview on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Get the Facts’ television programme.

She said that software will be provided to address specific learning needs.

“The software has diagnostic capabilities, so although you and I will be using the same software, your needs may be different from mine. So, the teacher will be informed as to our different needs and so the intervention will be targeted. So, if you have a shortcoming in numeracy and I have one in literacy, we will get content to plug that gap based on where the needs are,” Dr. Simms explained.

She noted that there are accessible digital textbooks that are specifically designed for students with special needs.

“We also look at differentiated learning, and so we have the same content and it is presented in different ways based on our needs. So, those are some of the things that we are doing at the Ministry to cater to the different needs or realities, because it’s about moving the needle as it relates to enjoying their education journey,” she added.

Dr. Simms is encouraging teachers, parents and students to visit the Ministry’s website, https://moey.gov.jm/, as well as the BookFusion website, https://www.bookfusion.com/libraries/MOEYI, to access literacy and numeracy resources.

“There is a plethora of resources that’s there to help with teaching and learning. For parents, there is the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) website [and the] parent hotlines that they can get information if they need help. For the students, we’re telling them, embrace the e-resources, embrace the e-books, use the phonics charts. We’re encouraging parents to come and be a part of the journey, just go along with your child and access the resources and see what’s there,” she urged.