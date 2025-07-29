Education Ministry Introduces Minimum Standards for Delivery of Psychosocial Support Services

To continue enhancing the overall well-being of students and adults in the school system, the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MoESYI) has officially introduced the Minimum Standards for the delivery of Psychosocial Support Services in schools.

The new standards are designed to guide the implementation of psychosocial services in all schools, promoting student well-being, building resilience, and supporting holistic development. In a bulletin issued by the Ministry, board chairmen, school administrators, teachers, guidance counsellors, and parents are being encouraged to utilise the standards as a framework to improve the quality and effectiveness of support provided to students. Also outlined in the bulletin are three key areas of focus – behaviour change and safety and security programmes, which consist of tailored interventions using the Behaviour Change Support Team Approach; annual staff training on managing critical incidents; and critical incident management plans implementation. Guidance curriculum and counselling services, and Health and Family Life Education (HFLE), and life skill integration are also focus areas. Key implementing personnel will include guidance counsellors who will lead the psychosocial support and interventions; HFLE teachers who will deliver the life skills-based curriculum; deans of discipline to oversee safety, security, and critical incident management; school nurses to provide mental health and wellness support; teachers to integrate psychosocial strategies in daily teaching; and school administrators to ensure alignment with the School Improvement Plan (SIP).

The bulletin pointed to mandatory interventions such as individual and family counselling sessions; home visits and referrals; engaging students in career development initiatives; facilitating parental engagement and support sessions; and collaborate in Behaviour Change Support initiatives.

Psychosocial support is a process that promotes resilience and enhances the well-being of individuals, families, and communities. It involves activities designed to meet a person’s emotional, social, mental, and spiritual needs. This support helps children, and their families build both internal and external resources to manage and overcome challenges.

Students, regardless of their social, cultural, personal, financial, or academic background, need psychosocial support. As such, ensuring the psychosocial well-being of students is a shared responsibility across entire school communities.