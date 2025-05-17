Education Ministry Hosts Child Conversation at Llandilo School of Special Education

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information on Friday (May 16) hosted its Child Conversation – Special Edition, at the Llandilo School of Special Education in Westmoreland, as part of Child Month celebration.

The goal of the activity was to provide an avenue for children with special needs to express themselves with confidence. It was also a call to action – for society to plan events that are more inclusive and cater to children with special needs.

In her remarks, Senior Director, Children’s Affairs and Policy Division at the Education Ministry, Hyacinth Blair, said the aim was to sensitize students about child abuse and how they can reach out if they become victims.

“Children with special needs are more vulnerable. They are victims of violence, likely victims of violence, even more than children who do not have these needs and therefore, we have to be more mindful of including them when we build, when we develop policies and programmes and when we put out information,” she stated.

“We tell them what child abuse is, what is wrong with it, and the fact that we as citizens, we as adults, have a responsibility to protect them and to ensure that they have a safe space in which you want to thrive,” she added.

The Llandilo School of Special Education serves western Jamaica through three units, the main campus in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, the Lucea Learning Centre in Hanover, and the Montego Bay Learning Centre in St. James.

The institution caters to individuals aged 6 to 21 years with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities.

Currently, the entity has over 230 students enrolled across its units, with some 130 attending the day’s activity.

During the event, students participated in workshops featuring art and craft, painting, singing, and other forms of self-expression. Play therapy and recreational activities including bounce-a-bout, inflatables and special treats like popcorn were also available.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Blair is calling for greater collaboration to protect children with special needs.

She stated that the Ministry is already taking steps with initiatives such as shadow support for those students who required individualized assistance.

“So, the Government, through the Ministry, does provide that support to the schools and to the children who have that need. However, it really takes a concerted effort and not just government entities, but…just about everybody has a responsibility to protect and to preserve and to help to develop children with special needs,” she added.

Principal of the school, Roy Reid indicated that the event advanced the theme of standing against child abuse.

He said the day’s activities will leave a lasting impression on the students and further the mission of the school and the Ministry to create a society where child abuse is not only condemned but actively prevented.

For his part, Youth Empowerment Officer, Jason Ricketts, encouraged the students to believe in themselves, persevere, and use criticism as motivation rather than discouragement.

Mr. Ricketts, who is visually impaired, also challenged educators and caregivers to amplify advocacy for disability rights.

“I don’t want anybody to use any excuse and say they can’t achieve anything in life. You’re supposed to work hard for it [and] believe in yourselves,” Mr. Ricketts noted.

This year, Child Month was observed under the theme, ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’.