Education Ministry Extends Rapid Resumption Grant to ECIs and Independent Schools Affected by Hurricane Melissa

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information has announced the extension of the Rapid Resumption Grant to early-childhood institutions (ECIs) and independent schools that were affected by Hurricane Melissa in 2025

The Government provision is designed to help schools recover swiftly after disasters by facilitating funding for clean‑up, sanitation, debris removal, and the restoration of utilities to ensure the safe and prompt resumption of teaching and learning.

Making the announcement in the Senate recently, Portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, disclosed that, based on preliminary assessments, approximately $31 million in grants are expected to be disbursed in the first tranche.

The grants allocated will be used to support urgent restoration activities following the hurricane’s passage and aim to ensure the safe and timely resumption of services at the early-childhood level and the independent schools.

Senator Morris Dixon indicated that the extension applies to institutions that have already submitted reports to the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) and the Ministry of Education.

“This [grant provision] is not something that is usually done, because these are private institutions. But given the fact that we have all agreed that the early years are so important, even though they are not public institutions, it is important that we support them as best as possible,” she stated.

The Minister advised that clean‑up grants will be provided based on the severity and impact of the circumstances, noting that additional support may be considered where necessary.

“We will be going from $80,000 to $120,000 per institution to help them with clean-up,” she informed.

The Minister stated that, in addition to the initial tranche of approximately $31 million, further funding may be made available to early-childhood institutions if required.

Senator Morris Dixon further indicated that these grants are supplementary to the credit facilities currently being offered through the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

“The Independent Schools Association is working with the DBJ for those private institutions, so that they can be able to move that forward,” she said.

The Minister reported that preliminary data revealed a wide variation in estimated damage costs, ranging from minor clean‑up needs to severe structural damage.

She noted that 318 early-childhood institutions and 17 independent/private schools were impacted, with assessments indicating that 122 schools were severely affected, 115 moderately affected, and 81 experiencing mild damage.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that this translates to 24,143 children and 2,313 staff members enrolled or employed in early-childhood institutions being directly impacted.

“We cannot allow our early-childhood institutions to operate in a substandard state. Neuroscience and developmental studies are clear: the early years are when the brain is most adaptable. Our institutions are, therefore, an important pillar of that early development during these critical years. Despite the fact that these are not public institutions, that support should be provided to them for clean-up and minor remedial work,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister advised that, in addition to physical resources, $616 million has been made available to public schools through the Rapid Resumption Grant.

She stated that the grant facility continues to provide upfront clean‑up support ranging from $300,000 to $1,000,000, allocated according to the severity of impact.

Senator Morris Dixon further noted that the funding has been directed towards debris removal, sanitation, and the restoration of utilities and other essential amenities.