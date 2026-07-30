Education Ministry Expanding STEM and Special Education Support

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, says the Government is strengthening its investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, while expanding support for students with special educational needs.

Senator Morgan informed that the Ministry is constructing new STEM academies and increasing the number of professionals available to support students with learning challenges.

Addressing the Ministry’s Region One Back to School Conference at the Grand Palladium Resort in Hanover on July 21, he said the Ministry recently signed a contract for the first of six STEM academies.

He also disclosed that improvements are being made to science laboratories across the island.

“We are seeking to better outfit our science laboratories because the truth is, if we at the national level are placing emphasis on STEM education… we have to have all the things and enabling facilities that will provide our students with practical and enriching experiences,” Senator Morgan explained.

He also highlighted measures to strengthen support for students with special educational needs.

“As a ministry, we are building capacity…[to] better serve our special needs population… we have more diagnostic centres that are coming on stream… we want to have a diagnostic facility in each region,” he said.

Senator Morgan further noted that scholarships are being provided to increase the number of clinicians, therapists and other specialists serving the education system.

The Region One Back-to-School Conference was held under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Education through Resilience and Innovation’.