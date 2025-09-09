Education Ministry Expanding Digital Toolkit to Enhance Classroom Engagement

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is actively integrating digital resources into classrooms to foster greater interactivity, engagement, and access to quality learning experiences.

Assistant Chief Education Officer of the Media Services Unit in the Ministry, Dr. Nadine Simms, says this is being done through the digital education strategy.

“The Ministry’s digital strategy is about integrating information and communications technology (ICT) within the education system. So ICTs will be used in administration and teaching and learning for efficiency, to help with data-driven decisions and to make learning exciting for our students who… are digital natives,” Dr. Simms said.

She was speaking recently on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) television programme, ‘Get the Facts’.

Dr. Simms informed that the Ministry’s Media Services Unit is responsible for creating, developing and sourcing interactive educational resources for students across the education system.

“We are also responsible for providing access [to information] through our Ministry digital library platform, and there is also a YouTube channel. We also have a TV station, [via] PBCJ (Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica), [through] which content is shared. So, think of it as creating, developing, sourcing and accessing, and we promote these educational resources or digital resources,” she stated.

“We also participate in educational workshops, conferences, meetings and webinars. We also do training and professional development for educational stakeholders… in the new and emerging technologies, for example, artificial intelligence,” the Assistant Chief Education Officer added.

Dr. Simms further stated that the Unit “helps individuals understand how to integrate digital tools into their daily functions, as well as how to care for the various devices”.

Additionally, Dr. Simms highlighted the use of artificial intelligence to animate book characters.

“Back in the day, we had some LMW readers, for example… Roy and Pam. So we have taken those resources, and we have used artificial intelligence to make them come alive. So, you will see a Pam and a Roy that looks like you and me… the books are very interactive. The students can touch them, and the characters come alive,” she stated.

“There is closed captioning that caters to students with special needs. So the resources are very interactive, because it’s all about getting our students excited and wanting to read and learn… to improve our literacy and numeracy,” Dr. Simms added.