Education Ministry Continues To Implement Measures To Improve Literacy

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information continues to implement measures to improve literacy and learning outcomes across the island, through resource enhancements and strategic initiatives.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on August 12, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, gave an update on the Government’s intervention to equip schools with the necessary tools and support to enhance student learning. This year, a substantial budget of $1 billion has been allocated specifically to resource schools, supplementing existing financial grants.

Recognising the importance of literacy as a foundation for lifelong learning and success, the Ministry has introduced targeted strategies to address current performance levels and to ensure that all students are reading at or above their grade level. Dr. Troupe disclosed that last year’s literacy rate, in terms of mastery, was 65.1 per cent. Then there were students performing at a near mastery level, reading but not yet at their grade level, and that was 30.2 per cent. A small but significant portion, approximately 4.7 per cent (about 1,500 students), was identified as non-mastery, meaning they are not reading at all.

These figures underscore the critical need for targeted intervention, the Permanent Secretary said.

The Ministry is implementing a focused approach to reading instruction by pulling Reading from the Language Arts curriculum.

According to Dr. Troupe, this has always been done. “We have always done pullouts and work with children independently, but this year the Ministry is making a strategic decision,” she said.

Grades one to three teachers have been engaged in specialised training sessions to deepen their understanding of foundational reading techniques. More than 99 per cent of teachers in these grades participated in retooling sessions, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving literacy. To support classroom instruction, the Ministry is providing teachers with essential teaching aids, including word cards, phonics charts, and reading materials, aimed at making learning more engaging and effective. Recognising the financial burden that purchasing reading materials can impose on parents, more than $88 million has been allocated to procure and distribute Readers for grades one to three.

Dr. Troupe pointed out that distribution of Readers has already commenced in various regions at no cost to the parents. The Ministry is also strengthening its support infrastructure by developing a comprehensive toolkit for teachers, offering access to a repository of resources, lesson plans, and best practices. This initiative underscores the Ministry’s recognition of the importance of continuous professional development. This approach, according to Dr. Troupe, reflects the broader strategy to not only improve literacy rates but also to foster a culture of lifelong learning among teachers and students alike. By investing in resources, training, and community engagement, the Ministry aims to ensure that no child is left behind. “We are committed to transforming our education landscape and providing every child with the tools they need to succeed. Literacy is the gateway to opportunity, and together, we are working to unlock that potential for all Jamaica’s children,” the Permanent Secretary said.