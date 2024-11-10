Education Ministry and JCF to Srage Anto-Gang Week 2024

The observance involves collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) Investigation Branch, and the Community Safety and Security Branch. This annual observance aims to raise awareness and foster a collective response to the growing concern of gang presence in schools.

Activities for anti-gang week will begin with a service at the Pembroke Hall Methodist Church in Kingston on Sunday (November 10).

Director of the Safety and Security in Schools Unit at the MoESYI, Richard Troupe, told JIS News that the Ministry is particularly concerned about the presence and prevalence of gangs in educational spaces, especially those located in volatile communities.

He noted that schools situated in such areas are at a heightened risk of gang influence, making this week of sensitization even more critical.

“We recognize that the issues of gangs in schools are multifaceted, and through this week of activities, we aim to not only highlight the dangers of gang involvement, but also provide students with alternatives that will empower them to make positive choices for their futures,” Mr. Troupe said.

Other activities for the week include Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) teachers conducting lessons on gang prevention on Tuesday (November 12).

During the event, teachers will document the number of lessons taught and the number of students impacted to evaluate the effectiveness of the intervention.