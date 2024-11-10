Education Ministry and JCF to Srage Anto-Gang Week 2024

Education Ministry and JCF to Srage Anto-Gang Week 2024By: November 10, 2024 ,
The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MoESYI), through its Safety and Security in Schools Unit will be l observing Anti-Gang Week from November l 10-16, under the theme ‘Follow the TREND, Bring Gang Inna Schools to an End’.
The observance involves collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) Investigation Branch, and the Community Safety and Security Branch. This annual observance aims to raise awareness and foster a collective response to the growing concern of gang presence in schools.
Activities for anti-gang week will begin with a service at the Pembroke Hall Methodist Church in Kingston on Sunday (November 10).
Director of the Safety and Security in Schools Unit at the MoESYI, Richard Troupe, told JIS News that the Ministry is particularly concerned about the presence and prevalence of gangs in educational spaces, especially those located in volatile communities.
He noted that schools situated in such areas are at a heightened risk of gang influence, making this week of sensitization even more critical.
“We recognize that the issues of gangs in schools are multifaceted, and through this week of activities, we aim to not only highlight the dangers of gang involvement, but also provide students with alternatives that will empower them to make positive choices for their futures,” Mr. Troupe said.
Other activities for the week include Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) teachers conducting lessons on gang prevention on Tuesday (November 12).
During the event, teachers will document the number of lessons taught and the number of students impacted to evaluate the effectiveness of the intervention.
In addition, the Ministry will partner with the CVM Television School Fest Unity Over Violence School Tour, during a visit to the St. Andrew Technical High School on Wednesday, November 13.
Schools within the vicinity are being invited to participate in a series of discussions and activities aimed at educating students on the dangers of gang involvement.
Also, on November 13, the MoESYI will collaborate with the Ministry of Justice l regarding Restorative Justice School based training, which will target 20 schools across the island focusing on conflict resolution and building positive, non-violent l relationships. Meanwhile, the annual anti gang concert at the Tivoli Gardens High School, hosted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, will take place on Friday, November 15.
Mr. Troupe disclosed that the event will feature law enforcement officers engaging with students through entertainment, thereby creating an opportunity for students to view police officers in a more positive light, while also encouraging them to stay away from gangs.
“The Ministry sees anti-gang week as an essential platform for public education and the promotion of safe, supportive school environments. The activities will also provide students with the opportunity to express themselves, celebrate their talents, and engage in positive activities that reinforce the importance of a gang-free school life,” he explained.
“Through this partnership with law enforcement and other stakeholders, the MoESYI is committed to ensuring that our schools remain safe havens for learning, free from the disruptive influence of gangs. Our long-term goal is to create an enabling environment where all students can thrive without fear of violence,” Mr. Troupe added.
The ‘Follow the TREND, Bring Gangs Inna Schools to an End’ theme embodies the Ministry’s vision of creating a safe and secure educational space that supports the academic and personal growth of all Jamaican children.