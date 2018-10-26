Education Ministry Accepting Nominations for 2019 Math Teacher of the Year

National Mathematics Coordinator at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Tamika Benjamin. + - Photo: Dave Reid National Mathematics Coordinator at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Tamika Benjamin. Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is accepting nominations for its 2019 Mathematics Teacher of the Year Competition.

The annual competition is open to mathematics teachers who have consistently applied best practices effectively in the classroom.





National Mathematics Coordinator at the Ministry, Dr. Tamika Benjamin, told JIS News that the competition forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing National Mathematics Prorgramme campaign.

The competition was first introduced in 2013 to highlight best practices in the teaching of the subject at the primary and secondary levels of the education system and to also recognise teachers who were being effective in terms of their approach to teaching mathematics, Dr. Benjamin said.

She noted that there has been a noticeable increase in the interest shown in the competition over the years, and the Ministry is committed to maintaining the standard that is set. Therefore, if during a competition year nominees do not meet the standard, there will be no award, she added.

To qualify for nomination, the teacher must be an excellent educator and the consummate professional who will be assessed based on his or her approach in the classroom and the extent to which students are engaged.

Nominees will also be assessed on their ability to be consistently drafting lesson plans throughout the year and submitting them on a timely manner.

“We evaluate content knowledge to see if the teachers understand not only the methodology but the rationale and the philosophy behind it. This is a robust assessment of the teachers, from their professionalism to their practice,” Dr. Benjamin said.

Therefore, principals, teachers, education officers, parents and members of the National Mathematics Team are encouraged to nominate mathematics teachers who display the required attributes and are making a difference in their students’ learning.

The nominees will have an opportunity to vie for the coveted Mathematics Teacher of the Year trophy, an all-expense-paid trip to the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) National Conference in San Diego, California, USA; an Apple iPad and two years’ NCTM membership.

Nomination forms are available on the Ministry’s website at: moe.gov.jm or at the six Regional offices. Nominations close on Saturday, November 10, 2018.